DICKSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Battalion-91, Squad-91 and Engine-92 responded to a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the area of Highway 70 and Montgomery Bell Park.
One person was trapped inside of the vehicle at the time of arrival and crews had to use spreaders and cutters to remove the door.
Only minor injuries were reported by EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.