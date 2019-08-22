NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Public Schools employee suffered from minor injuries Thursday morning in a minor pedestrian accident at the bus depot involving a school bus, according to an MNPS spokesperson.
According to MNPS, school security and an ambulance are on the scene.
Bus routes are not impacted by the minor accident.
