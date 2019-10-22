ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are wrapping up at the scene of a crash on Hobson Pike at Hamilton Church Road.
Pictures submitted by an eyewitness to News4 shows an ambulance as well as two vehicles crashed together in a ditch. Details regarding how the crash happened remain unclear.
According to investigators on scene, the driver of the ambulance and others were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
