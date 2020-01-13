Nolensville Car Crash - 1/12/2020
Nolensville Volunteer Fire Dept.

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There were no serious injuries after a car went off a bridge on Pleasant Hill Road and crashed into a creek on Sunday.

According to Nolensville VFD, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. It took approximately 45 minutes to clear the scene.

Details surrounding how the crash occurred are not immediately clear. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

