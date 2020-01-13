NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There were no serious injuries after a car went off a bridge on Pleasant Hill Road and crashed into a creek on Sunday.
According to Nolensville VFD, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. It took approximately 45 minutes to clear the scene.
Details surrounding how the crash occurred are not immediately clear. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.
