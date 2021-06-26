MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A child was injured after clinging to car while skateboarding in Mt. Juliet on Saturday, police said.
The injury was reported on Vanner Road. Police said the unidentified child suffered minor injuries after falling onto the roadway
Injury Crash: Officers are investigating an injury crash on Vanner Rd after a child, clinging to a vehicle & riding a skateboard https://t.co/ZoS84RBcSi— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 26, 2021
