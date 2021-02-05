NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A minivan carrying a family of four has crashed into the side of the Madison Church of Christ.
The District Chief with Nashville Fire tells us that a mom and three toddlers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Stay with News4 as information becomes available.
