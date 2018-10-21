MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A minimum security is on the run after failing to return to a Memphis facility after work on Saturday night, according to Tennessee Dept. of Correction officials.
Officials said inmate Terry Mason was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night by corrections officers at the Mark Luttrell Transition Center.
Mason was in custody under minimum trustee status while serving a sentence for robberies out of Shelby County since Sept. 2016.
It was determined that Mason left the premises of his assigned work site and did not return to MLTC.
Officials said local law enforcement has been notified of his escape and investigators are following active leads as part of an ongoing search effort.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or the TDOC TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.
