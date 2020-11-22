NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Minimal damage is reported thus far after a truck veered off the road and into a home in the 2700 block of Edge O Lake Drive.
After a collision between a car and a truck, the truck veered off the road, through a yard and into a home where some bricks were knocked off the home and a shrub was detached from it's trunk.
A daughter of the woman that lives in the home tells News4 she is tired of people speeding through the neighborhood and says this is not the first time a house in the area has been struck by a vehicle.
Within the last 6 months, the home directly next to this scene was also struck by a vehicle, according to the daughter.
As of now, police were not able to confirm any charges at this time.
