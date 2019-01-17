Mini-blizzard in January covers the Midstate in snow 16 years ago
Sixteen years ago in Mid-January, the heavens opened up and dished out ivory snow all around Nashville.
It sounds pretty, and in certain instances it was.
But in other cases, it was not.
Seven, eight, nine inches in one day to a city that isn't really used to handling mini-blizzards.
This isn't Minneapolis or Buffalo.
News4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer was here.
"I remember the snow storm, was the biggest one we had in years. Some people were excited, but of course it caused many, many accidents, so many accidents."
The cars on the road never had a chance. That's back when this city didn't have traffic jams.
Imagine what it would look like today.
School kids stranded on slow moving buses for hours. Gridlock and a mass exodus to get away from it, but it was too late to even try.
No one predicted this much snow, falling so fast.
That Icee truck had no reason to hurry, hardly needed on this hot chocolate day.
This year may not be a big snow, but stick around long enough and hang on to your sled. You'll use it at some point.
All of this proof, it may be sandals on Saturday and snow shoes on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.