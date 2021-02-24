NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Feeling like you need a nap, but don’t have time? A study from the University of Tennessee found just 10 minutes of mindfulness can provide a restful feeling similar to that of an extra 45 minutes of sleep.
“What mindfulness helps us to do is to be more attentive, more aware of where our attention is going throughout the day,” says Andrew Chapman, co-founder of Wild Heart Meditation Center in Nashville. “Overtime that means we carry less of that stress around it builds up less throughout the day.
Chapman offers these tips for practicing 10 minutes of mindfulness.
“During that time, focus your attention on your breath, really trying to feel the sensations. Whenever your mind wanders, the most important thing is that you acknowledge or notice that without judging it. It's no big deal, just let that thought come and then let it go and return back to your breath.”
Kit Canlas has been practicing mindfulness for years and says it provides immediate and long-term benefits.
“I think before this practice, there was more of being dragged around by my emotions and less kind of autonomy,” Canlas said. “You know what that looks like in the body, maybe be less wrinkles in the forehead, less tension in the shoulders, and less contracted in this in the body and in the mind.”
Guided meditation classes, like those offered at Wild Heart Meditation Center, can help people learn how to practice mindfulness. Their classes are currently being live-streamed and are donation-based, so people can pay what they can afford. Chapman says apps like Headspace or Calm also offer guided meditation if you need help focusing on mindfulness for that 10 minutes.
