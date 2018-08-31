Flying out of town this holiday weekend? You're not the only one.

You'll be joining nearly 16.5 million travelers in the sky.

Nashville International Airport encouraged travelers Friday to get to the airport two hours early and those who did say they had plenty of time.

"I figured because of the weekend there would be an increase in volume, but it's been smooth, so there hasn't been a problem with the increase," said traveler Tammy Cuthrell.

Travel tips for your Labor Day weekend travels NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This weekend, we'll see the highest Labor Day gas prices we've seen in the past four years, according to AAA.

Even if it did get crazy Cuthrell says she wouldn't mind.

"I just roll along. As long as you can get from point A to point B that will be fine," said Cuthrell.

While she is taking off, others are taking in the sights and sounds of Music City.

“We love Nashville. It's our first time here and we are really excited," said Brandon Young.

Young was pleasantly surprised by the lack of people on his flight.

"It wasn't as packed as we thought it was going to be so we actually got to move seats and we both got window seats which is really nice," said Young.

Memorial Day travel numbers hit a record this year and Labor Day is on track to do the same.

Travel experts anticipate a nearly 4 percent increase from last year.

"We try to avoid holidays just because it’s so busy, but I'm fairly impressed with how Nashville's airport is set up," said Young.

The lightest travel days of the year are Saturday and Sunday.