Millions of small businesses won’t see Paycheck Protection Program money

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This week, small businesses are getting a second shot at receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans.
So far the government has approved $659 billion in loans that will be totally forgiven if business owners use the money to keep their employees on payroll and cover necessary business expenses. However, the first round of money was gone in 13 days.
This second round is expected to be snatched up even quicker— in just four to six days. That’s because there were thousands of loans that were still being reviewed when the first round dried up. Now those applicants are first in line for the funds of this new wave of money.
Sarah Crozier is the Senior Communications Manager of Main Street Alliance, which is a group that advocates for and supports mom and pop shops all over the country.
“We’re really facing a crisis. The small business economy has never seen anything like this before,” Crozier said.
Crozier said now, more than ever, small businesses need our help.
“The average small business owner has 15 days of cash reserves. We are multiple months into this crisis and people are looking at bankruptcy at this point, to be honest,” Crozier said.
An additional $310 billion was signed into the Paycheck Protection Program last week. But the reality is, it will only help a fraction of businesses who need it. That’s because there are 30.2 million small businesses in America.
In the first round of funds distributed, only 1.6 million business got it. That means only 5% of small businesses in the country have been covered covered so far.
“While the second round is going out today, that additional funding was necessary, but not sufficient to solve the problems that we’re looking at,” Crozier said.
Even though the funding is relatively scarce, experts said business owners should still apply as soon as possible. There is still a chance at getting some of the newest funding, and if not, those applicants will be first in line for any additional funds that would be replenished into the Paycheck Protection Program, if the government chooses to do so.
