NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The clock is ticking as final plans are squared away for school districts across Tennessee.
Now, school leaders' top concern is keeping students, staff and the community safe.
Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn told News4 the department has teamed up with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to make sure the concern is addressed.
"[I’m] really proud that in partnership with TEMA and the Department of Education, we are providing free face masks for every staff member and every student, if the school and district choose to take advantage of that,” Schwinn said.
27 million disposable face masks have been ordered for Tennessee schools and 298,000 masks have already been distributed to school districts, according to TEMA.
Masks and other supplies were paid for through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.
"We're also providing free thermometers, so trying to do our part in making sure we keep everyone safe,” Schwinn said. “As a mom of two going into public schools next year, it matters to me as a parent as much as a commissioner."
Also coming is something desperately needed by school nurses – sanitizer and personal protective equipment, or PPE.
If your school nurse doesn't have this yet, TEMA officials say its on the way.
Remember that masks are encouraged by health officials but are not mandatory in many Tennessee school districts.
