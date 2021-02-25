NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some eligible Nashville residents could be on the receiving end of millions of dollars from the federal government to help with rental and utility bills assistance.
Mayor John Cooper applied on behalf of the county to receive funding from the US Treasury Department. The program is called HOPE which stands for Housing, Opportunity, Partnership, and Employment Program.
“We’re trying to restore hope in situations that have been challenging to everyone,“ Lisa McCardy, Media Contact for Metro Action Commission, said.
Metro Action Commission plans to distribute the funds up until the end of this year. The funds will assist 5,000 families with rent and utility bills that they couldn’t pay for during the pandemic.
“This program allows us to help up to 12 months, so let’s say for instance, I haven’t been able to pay for my rent since the pandemic began. So beginning March 13th until now, we would be able to help catch up those rent or the utility payments,” McCardy said.
Paying those bills hasn’t been easy for some Nashvillians during the pandemic. McCrady said the need had grown significantly. Metro Action Commission already has a program where they help with assisting those in need with rent and utility payment. Still, since the pandemic, the demand has grown significantly.
Metropolitan Action Commission HOPE Program Allowable Household Income Chart
|Household Size
|Total Household Income (before taxes)
|1
|$46,100
|2
|$52,700
|3
|$59,300
|4
|$65,850
|5
|$71,150
|6
|$76,400
|7
|$81,700
|8
|$86,950
|9
|$92,200
|10
|$97,500
|11
|$102,750
|12
|$108,000
“We already knew that there were families who one or two months payment support just wasn’t enough because things were…People who had savings to allow for a rainy day sort to speak those were depleted,” McCardy said.
The federal funds will be $20.8 million allocated specifically for pandemic assistance.
“So phase one, we want to begin with residents who are just really right there on the cusp of being evicted. And so we’re doing a very targeted approach with 1800 residents who are already there,” McCardy said.
Metro Action’s New HOPE program starts this week. According to Metro Action Works, the call center team will work remotely and assist residents with the online application Monday-Friday starting effective March 15, 2021. You can also contact the team by calling 615-862-RENT (7368) from 7 am until 7 pm Monday through Saturday after March 8, 2021.
For complete details on the Metro Action’s HOPE program, visit the agency’s website on March 1 by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.