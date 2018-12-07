The numbers are in.
A staggering amount was spent for the Senate Race here in Tennessee between Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen, over $93 million.
Personally, Blackburn who won the race spent about $16 million. In contrast, Bredesen spent about $19 million.
The rest of the money spent in the race came from independent groups with special interest in the races.
No surprise, it was the most expensive race in state history.
A state record-setting $93 million-plus was spent in the open U.S. Senate contest in Tennessee that Marsha Blackburn won last month.
