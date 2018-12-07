NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The numbers are in.

A staggering amount was spent for the Senate Race here in Tennessee between Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen, over $93 million.

Personally, Blackburn who won the race spent about $16 million. In contrast, Bredesen spent about $19 million.

The rest of the money spent in the race came from independent groups with special interest in the races.

No surprise, it was the most expensive race in state history.