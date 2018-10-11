Offstage at the Opry takes center stage this weekend, the Brand New Opry Shop is the biggest piece of the $12 million renovation.
"Our previous Opry Shop would be so small that at the end of the show it was crowded in there it really wasn't a good guest experience."
Problems before the show corrected too, now 1,100 new parking spots right outside the building for 10 bucks a piece. Lack of parking had been a frequent guest complaint.
A million Opry visitors a year, a mural makeover at the new ticket office, and now more of a museum like store.
"Well I'm proud to be a coal miner's daughter"
Loretta's proud, Charley Pride performs Saturday, and a General Pride that the Opry keeps up with the times.
"Trying to make sure we stay relevant to anybody coming to Nashville and we stay on their bucket list, or list of things they have to when here."
