Millersville Police said someone was doing traffic stops in the area of Williamson Road, complete with flashing blue lights, but it wasn’t them.

MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Watch out the next time a police officer pulls you over, it might not be a cop.

Police said it was totally fake. A mom who was driving her two daughters to school told a school resource officer about it.

Police said it was totally fake. A mom who was driving her two daughters to school told a school resource officer about it.

The man said a man with a dark complexion was driving a light blue sedan. He pulled her over at 7:15 p.m. last Tuesday and apparently thought she was a teenage because he said, “What parent can I call?”

Everything about the stop was wrong, and police said if this ever happens to you, to call them.

“We won’t really know what people’s intentions are anymore,” said Millersville Police Sgt. Josh Barnes. “That particular vehicle had three females in it and that was a male who approached them with flashing lights.”

Barnes said if an officer tries to pull you over, you can turn on your flashers and drive to a well-lit area or a well-populated area. You also have a right to call 911 and make sure the person pulling you over is an officer.

If you know anything about the person who was impersonating police, call Millersville Police.

Lauren Lowrey joined News4 as an anchor in December 2018.

