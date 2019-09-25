MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Millersville Police are searching for a wanted man who reportedly ran from officers during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
According to investigators, 27-year-old Timothy Wayne Hoffman has multiple warrants out of multiple jurisdictions including Millersville. Investigators do not believe he is still in Millersville.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hoffman, you're asked to call Millersville Police Department immediately at 615-859-2758.
