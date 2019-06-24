Police lights
MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Millersville Police Department are searching for suspects who fled the scene on foot after a chase of a stolen car on Interstate 65 South.

According to Millersville Police, the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. When officers attempted to stop the car, four or five suspects wearing hoodies and shorts fled the car and ran into the woods towards Cimmaron Trace subdivision.

Police say they have one suspect already in custody but they are still actively searching the area for the other suspects.

All residents along Williamson Road are being advised to lock their doors and cars and stay inside their homes. If you see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.

