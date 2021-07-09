MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Millersville Police Department arrested a man for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated attempted rape following an investigation that began on July 5, 2021.
Millersville Police said they began the investigation for a possible kidnapping and attempted rape of an adult female. Officers found Steven Allen Marchbanks with a nude 25 y/o female in his passenger seat.
Detectives determined that the female was picked up somewhere in the Midtown area of Nashville and driven to Millersville. Investigators also determined that the female was likely drugged and did not know Marchbanks and was unaware of how she ended up in his vehicle.
The female was not able to consent to have her clothing removed.
Detectives established probable cause to arrest Marchbanks and then arrested him at his home in Parsons, TN on Friday.
