MILLERSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Firefighters from multiple agencies like Millersville Fire, Goodlettsville Fire and the White House Community Fire Department-Station 51 and 52 responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Langbrae Drive.
The fire took several hours to extinguish while the several crews worked together.
A family of five lived in the home and nobody was injured during the incident.
