MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The City of Millersville is warning anyone who visited City Hall the past six days may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a news release.
At least one employee inside City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19 and two other employees exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.
Officials said one employee in City Hall on Thursday presented symptoms related to COVID-19. The employee didn’t return to work the next day and was sent for COVID-19 testing, which is still pending. A second City Hall employee became symptomatic early Friday morning and was sent for testing. That employee tested positive COVID-19. On Monday, a third employee became symptomatic and left work early. That person was sent for testing, which is still pending.
The remaining 16 police, fire and public works employees remaining City Hall that frequent City Hall were sent for expedited testing at the Sumner County Health Department branch in Hendersonville. Out of the 16 employees, two of those tested positive.
“The City of Millersville is doing all it can to continue operation during this COVID-19 exposure,” the city said in a news release. “Unfortunately, with the majority of the front office staff either testing positive or symptomatic pending test results our services will be limited.”
The city said emergency services such as police, fire and public works will not be affected.
“City administrators are doing everything possible to stay as transparent and open during this exposure,” the city said in a news release. “At this time the front office of City Hall will remain closed to the public. Any updates regarding pending test results or additional exposures will be released as soon as the information has been verified.”
