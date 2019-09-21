MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Millersville city leader has resigned from his position after he allegedly forged official city documents.
Police say on Friday, Sept. 13, they received a complaint alleging Arthur Michael Barr, Director of the City of Millersville's Development Services, had forged official city documents. An investigation immediately followed.
On Sept. 18, detectives obtained four criminal warrants for Barr's arrest. The following day, Barr turned himself in to the Sumner County Jail and was released on bond.
Barr has also resigned from his position with the City of Millersville.
The investigation is still active.
