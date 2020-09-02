NOLENSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Mill Creek has receded back below flood stage after Tuesday's storms flooded the creek.
Tuesday night the creek swelled just above the flood stage, and to the highest levels its seen since February of 2019.
This flooding was caused by storms that flooded roads and moved through our area on Tuesday.
We are under another 4WARN Weather Alert today as another round of strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon.
News4 is working to update any areas affected by flooding from yesterday's storms.
