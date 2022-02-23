NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's nearly a year since deadly flooding swept through Nashville. Mill Creek flooded and tons of debris covered the creek along with parts of Whitsett Park.
The clean-up process started last year after R.J. Schinner, a Nashville wholesale paper company, took responsibility for the plastic and other debris that littered the creek. The company's building flooded, causing a large portion of their products to go downstream.
The creek runs through one of Nashville's greenways at Whitsett Park. It's an area long-time resident Lynn Schubert loves walking her dogs, Bonnie, and Clyde. She said she can't help but see part of last year's flood in Mill Creek.
"I’m disheartened and saddened when I walk because I do see the trash and the debris from the flood from march a year ago," said Schubert.
Last March, tons of plastic containers, bags, and other paper products flooded the creek which came from R.J. Schinner. The company took full responsibility for the clean-up, hiring professional contractors to clear the debris from the branches and the creek.
"The debris degenerates more and more and more but they’re still there, so the plastic is going into the environment bit by bit," said Schubert.
However, the clean-up efforts have stopped after the company filed a lawsuit with their secondary insurance company.
"They assumed their secondary insurance company would pick up the clean-up as it is required under their insurance policy as I understand it, but that company has to refuse to do that. And so, they are now suing that company to force them to have to pay for the clean-up," said Ginny Welsch, Metro Councilwoman for District 16.
Councilwoman Ginny Welsch says the estimated cost of the cleanup is $12 million. It's an environmental and ecological disaster she says they're still fighting almost a year later.
"It's very frustrating. And to have them so readily step up and accept the responsibility and then have all this bureaucratic nonsense to stop it. This could have been done already," said Welsch.
Welsch says she's hoping this issue is resolved when the suit goes to trial in Wisconsin at the end of March.
"I’m hoping that the jury understands why they need to hold this insurance company accountable so hopefully it's not going to be a long fight," Welsch said.
It's an eyesore for many like Lynn who believes something could have been done earlier.
"I hate that because I have heard that that could have been a project that FEMA would have reimbursed to clean up. And I’m sorry that evidently it didn’t get in the disaster declaration but yeah I’m sorry to see it," said Schubert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.