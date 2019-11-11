NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nolensville-based brewing company, with three tap rooms around Nashville, and distribution across Tennessee and three other states, closed down operations last week.
Founder and CEO Chris Going told his staff on Friday, November 8, that the company couldn't meet financial obligations without financial backing, and was intending to file for bankruptcy protection sometime this week.
The four-year-old brewery stared in Nolensville, increased their distribution with the shipping of their product state-wide, and eventual expansion to include Indiana, Alabama, and Kentucky.
The company says due to Nolensville codes, the brewery could only have their tap room at their base of operations open three days per week, for a maximum of 19 hours. This led Going to seek out expansion, opening tap rooms in the 12th South district and Franklin.
"We made the move into taproom expansion mainly because our hometown, Nolensville, has been less than friendly toward our taproom in years past," Going said in the press release announcing the closure. "Taprooms are a tremendous revenue driver for small breweries, and we sadly have been forced to think outside the box on that front to try and grow our business to a truly profitable level."
The release noted that the town of Nolensville just initiated a process that would amend codes, to remove restrictions on the taproom there.
Going says that the change in regulation, anticipated to go into effect in December, would have been a game changer.
Mill Creek will allow the bankruptcy process follow its' path, and the company will adhere to all the requirements laid out by that filing, ultimately liquidating assets, and seeing their brands of beer to disappear.
Chris Going said there has been interest expressed from outside parties, but did not allude to whom, or to what extent those interests are focusing upon.
