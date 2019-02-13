NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a tanker truck full of milk overturned on I-65 southbound around midnight Tuesday.
Authorities say the truck overturned just past the Fern Street overpass and a southbound lane on I-65 will be blocked until 8 a.m.
According to police, the milk has to be removed before the truck can be turned upright.
Crews say the tanker driver sustained minor injuries.
