Overturned milk semi

The semi full of milk overturned around midnight. The lane is expected to reopen around 8a.m.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a tanker truck full of milk overturned on I-65 southbound around midnight Tuesday.

Authorities say the truck overturned just past the Fern Street overpass and a southbound lane on I-65 will be blocked until 8 a.m.

According to police, the milk has to be removed before the truck can be turned upright. 

Crews say the tanker driver sustained minor injuries.

