FORT CAMPBELL (WSMV) - Military Police are advising residents near Fort Campbell to remain on high alert and to lock their doors as they search for a high speed chase suspect who fled on foot.
According to the base's Twitter account, the suspect is currently on foot in the Jordan Springs area and is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and black shorts.
Residents are advised to remain in place if at all possible. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.