84-year-old army veteran Albert Weakley died earlier in January without a family to give him a final service. Today, he received at service at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) – On Thursday, a service was held for an unaccompanied veteran from Fort Campbell who recently passed away.

Army veteran, Albert Thomas Weakley of Christian County, died on January 1 at his home of natural causes. He was 89 years old.

"This man fought for his country, so we salute him, even if we didn't know this particular individual," said Navy Veteran Reid Snedaker.

Weakley has no surviving family members, so a graveside service was organized to see him off at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West on Thursday.

"I'm retired, but in a situation like this, that doesn't matter, this man served, and I felt this is the way to show my patriotism," said Navy Veteran Salty Warf.

Weakley served in the United States Army as a cook and was a clerk at Fort Campbell Civil Service more recently.

"The vow is you're still part of this even if you're no longer active. That's just what we do."

Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville assisted with the arrangements.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.