CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A swift turn of events in Afghanistan has captivated Americans this week as Taliban forces regained control of the Middle East nation within a day of the U.S. withdrawing its soldiers.
U.S. troops invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11 attacks and had occupied the country ever since.
In the military-rich city of Clarksville, where Fort Campbell is located, pride overflows for the soldiers who fought in Afghanistan.
"What I would say to the soldiers is thank you," Veteran Lee Riggins said. "They did their job and it's a shame the Afghan people let that happen, but our soldiers did their job. They did a great job and I'm proud of them."
Inside Veteran-owned tattoo parlor Love Blood Ink, artist Dizzy, who served in Iraq, hopes Americans embrace and show their appreciation for the men and women who served in Afghanistan.
"[I want} not just Americans [but] the world to embrace our soldiers as they come back home and not let them feel like that was 20 years down the drain, 20 years in vain," Dizzy said. "They served our country proudly."
Fort Campbell sent News 4 this statement, with a list of resources available for Veterans and active-duty personnel who may be struggling with the events unfolding in Afghanistan:
Over the last twenty years, our Fort Campbell and 101st Airborne Division Soldiers and Veterans, have answered our Nation’s call, serving honorably and with distinction. We remember and honor the sacrifices of our Soldiers, our Families, and our Veterans.
In the coming days and weeks, we ask for those of you who are close with Soldiers, Survivors, and Veterans to check in with them. They may be struggling with the unfolding events. Please encourage them to talk or access the following resources.
Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line or Text 838255
