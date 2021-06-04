NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to announce she will be performing a concert in Nashville to celebrate National Pride Month.
In order to get tickets, you must be able to provide proof of being fully vaccinated.
If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends! Request here 🌈🌈🌈 gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community! https://t.co/rIRiuMHjzf— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2021
Cyrus announced in a tweet she will be singing covers and originals with hand picked guests of the show.
To get tickets, click here to sign up.
The show will be her "Stand By Me" special show. The location has yet to be announced.
