Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to announce she will be performing a concert in Nashville to celebrate National Pride Month. 

In order to get tickets, you must be able to provide proof of being fully vaccinated.

Cyrus announced in a tweet she will be singing covers and originals with hand picked guests of the show.

To get tickets, click here to sign up.

The show will be her "Stand By Me" special show. The location has yet to be announced.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.