NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Democratic Representative Mike Stewart announced Friday morning he will not be seeking re-election for the state house seat he has held since 2008.
Stewart intends now to shift his political energy to protecting America's democratic system.
"We are facing a threat that I never expected to deal with during my lifetime; a former President and his followers attempting to invalidate a Presidential election and with it the system we use in this country to allow the people to choose their leaders. I was one of those who mistakenly thought that President Trump was just being a sore loser when he made claims of election fraud; now it has been revealed that those claims were part of an orchestrated effort to cancel the 2020 election, thwart the will of the people and retain political control illegally. It is the sort of thing that I expected to see only in other countries and in science fiction movies,” Stewart said.
Stewart explained his pleasure in serving the people in House District 52, and said he intends to continue fighting for them and the rest of the country with this new role.
Stewart will be working with leaders around the country to ensure that polling places are adequately monitored to prevent false claims of fraud. He will also be working to ensure that state legislatures are not controlled by anti-democratic leaders.
