LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Michael Kennedy, George Strait's drummer, died in a crash on I-40W in Wilson County, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at mile-marker 238 near I-840 around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Kennedy, 59, drummed in Strait's Ace in the Hole Band for more than 20 years. Before that, he played with Ricky Skaggs and Barbara Fairchild.

"The heart beat of our band is gone," Strait's Production Manager Paul Rogers said on Twitter. "Not sure how we will get back on stage without him. But we must. Much love and respect my dear friend Mike Kennedy." 

According to the THP's crash report, three cars were involved in the crash.

Officials say Kennedy was traveling westbound in his 1999 GMC Sierra in the left lane. He then merged into right lane and collided with a tractor-trailer carrying building supplies and then crashed into a Chevrolet pick-up truck. 

Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt, but officials said that would not have affected the outcome of the crash. 

The other two drivers were not injured.

