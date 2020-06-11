ALBERTA, CANADA (WSMV) - Former Nashville Predator Mike Fisher took to social media Thursday in hopes that his stolen truck may be recovered.
Fisher posted to Facebook a picture of his 1975 Ford F250 which was stolen from Edmonton, a city in Alberta, Canada, Wednesday night.
He encourages anyone with information to contact Edmonton Police if they have any information.
My truck was stolen last night in Edmonton Alberta. If you see this truck anywhere please DM me or contact Edmonton police! It’s a 1975 ford f250 crew cab! ThanksPosted by Mike Fisher on Thursday, June 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.