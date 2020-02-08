NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will host a campaign rally in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to a release from his campaign.
This will be Bloomberg’s third trip to Tennessee since he announced his candidacy in late November.
In late December, he announced his national healthcare policy in Memphis and then started the grand opening of the state campaign headquarters in Nashville. Bloomberg returned to Tennessee in January to open the Knoxville regional field office.
“The time, resources and attention Mike gives Tennessee shows his care and focus on Tennessee voters,” said Courtney Wheeler, Tennessee state director for Mike Bloomberg 2020. “We are glad to see he cares about our voices and are looking forward to giving him another big welcome this week.
The rally will be at Rocketown, located at 601 4th Ave. South. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the rally will start at around 7 p.m.
Click here to RSVP.
