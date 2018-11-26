NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Sunday was supposed to be the biggest travel day of the holiday season, but a winter storm in the Midwest grounded hundreds of flights.
Many of those canceled flights are rolling over into Monday.
The security line at Nashville International Airport is running smoothly so far, but that could mostly be due to all of the cancellations.
AAA was projecting the highest travel volume since 2005 for Sunday, but the winter storm affected those numbers.
The TSA is expecting passengers from grounded flights to travel on Monday instead.
Click here to check your flight status at the Nashville airport.
