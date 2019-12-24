NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Michael Mosely, charged with criminal homicide for the stabbing death of two men in Midtown Nashville, has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list.
Here are additional mug shots of Michael Mosely, the latest attention to the TBI MOST WANTED list, wanted out of Nashville. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Seen him or know where he is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/OfybO5R09d— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 24, 2019
Mosely is facing criminal homicide charges after Metro PD’s investigation indicated he fatally stabbed Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III after 3:00AM Saturday morning.
TBI and Metro PD advises that Mosely should be considered armed and dangerous, and should you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.
If you know where Michael Mosley is, you can call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463)
