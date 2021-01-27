NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville ranks among the best in the nation when it comes to work-life balance, according to a new survey by SmartAsset. The Music City ranked 11th out of the 100 largest cities across the country.
It’s a delicate balance that one local apartment complex is picking up on, aiming to separate work life from personal life, all while in a work-from-home world we are living in.
Kenect opened last summer in Midtown, with their coworking space following just behind in December. It’s a unique incentive for renters when looking for a place to call home while also juggling their careers.
“It’s a relatively new product in Nashville and especially here in Midtown,” Avi Niegro, the Executive Director of Kenect, explained.
Last year, more than half of Nashvillians worked from home — at least temporarily.
But many quickly learned that if you work from home, you also live at work. After almost a year into the Coronavirus shutdown, people started to feel cooped up in their houses and missing the office life.
That’s why Kenect is offering coworking spaces for residents — and even non-residents, who can pay a monthly fee to use the space, which gives you access to conference rooms, soundproof booths, and even podcast and instrument rooms. (This Music City, after all). And when work gets tough, you can use Kenect’s other amenities like the pool, fitness center, a meditation room, even complimentary coffee.
“With 17,000 square feet of space, we have plenty of space for social distancing so everyone can take their own spot or area,” said Niegro. “But you still see other people. You’re not alone at home, which is a real advantage these days.”
According to SmartAsset’s latest survey, roughly 72% of Americans consider a good work-life balance to be an important factor when selecting a job, as well as selecting a place to live. That’s partially why the coworking space concept has proven to be successful.
After the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Kenect allowed displaced businesses to use the space for free for one month.
For more information on Kenect’s non-resident memberships, click here.
