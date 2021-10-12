At the age of 33, Jessica Baladad was told by a doctor that her breast exam was normal. But, just two weeks later, she did her thorough breast exam and found a lump.
"I felt a lump and I just remember, 'Oh my God, it's cancer' and I thought, 'no wait, I just went to the doctor, she would have told me about this,'" said Baladad.
A few months later, she decided to get checked by a different doctor.
"She asked me, 'Can I pray over you,'" said Baladad. "And I thought well, first I had some four and five-letter words go through my head because I knew it was serious you know, cause I thought 'oh crap.'"
Her condition was so serious that both a mammogram and ultrasound were immediately scheduled.
"He [radiologist] looked at me and he said 'I'm not going to sugar coat this, I've seen this before and I'm pretty sure it's cancer,'" said Baladad.
Baladad was terrified by the radiologist's words. Breast cancer dated back four generations in her family.
After going through 16 rounds of chemo, a double mastectomy, 24 rounds of radiation, a hysterectomy, and 10-hour deep flap reconstruction, Baladad is now working to help other women.
She created a website and app called "Feel for Your Life." The app shows women how to do breast self-exams, lets you track their progress, and sets reminders for doing breast self-exams.
"I want to equip, empower and encourage women to do their self-breast exams, be proactive in their health, and advocate for themselves," Baladad said.
Dr. Robin Williams, Baladad's surgeon, said that early detection is important because it allows for the disease to be found when it is smaller, creating more options to manage the disease.
"I always tell women, 'Don't be afraid, let's just figure out what it is, and then we'll go from there because in most cases, we can take care of it,'" said Williams.
Baladad added, "I want to empower you through your journey too because if I can do it, you can be proactive in your health and you know, save your own life in the similar way that I did."
