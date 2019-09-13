NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate woman is opening up about turning a traumatic accident into a positive experience.
“My outlook is, you know, give me a four wheeler and I’ll try to ride the darn thing even with no legs," Jesse Bagwell said.
Last month, 39-year-old Jesse Bagwell had a close call with a wood chipper in Ashland City.
The mother of two was working outside for a tree service. Her leg suddenly got wrapped up in a rope and she was pulled into a wood chipper.
Bagwells aid her boyfriend, Willie, saved her life with a tourniquet.
“If he hadn’t done that when he did, I would’ve bled out and died. He saved me and God kept me here," Bagwell said.
Doctors at Vanderbilt amputated her legs above the knee and repaired her shattered bones. A caregiver at the hospital helped her realize what her new mission is in life, which is to help people.
“I’m happy now and I feel complete. Even in a hospital bed, I was complete," Bagwell said.
Bagwell has always leaned on faith in her life, but now says she feels fulfilled.
“I’m gonna seek everything that He sends my way very, very loudly," Bagwell said.
Doctors at Skyline's Rehab Center couldn't believe her progress.
They even told her to slow down and be patient as her body heals, which isn't something she's used to hearing.
Her everyday routine now has some challenges.
“There’s a difference of that much from my bed and I can’t get on my bed and I have to have help with that and that aggravates me," Bagwell said.
She's turning that aggravation into determination and wants to share it with anyone who is in a similar situation.
“Don’t give up. It’s not hard to keep doing things. The hard part is quitting. The easy part is doing what you need to do. It’s easy. You just try and have faith in it," Bagwell said.
Bagwell told News4 she'll be getting prosthetic legs in a couple of months. She's also planning to get a car allowing her to drive.
