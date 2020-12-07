NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Overnight, Nicole Murphy got a new kidney at St. Thomas West. Her family calls it a true blessing.

“It's been a life changing event and I know there's so many people that's waiting on a kidney transplant,” John Murphy, Nicole’s husband said.

Murphy and his wife, Nicole, have been waiting for this day for seven years. Doctors diagnosed Nicole with chronic kidney disease stage four.

Over the weekend, the family got a call from St. Thomas West about coming in to do blood work.

It turns out Nicole would be getting a new kidney.

“We held to our faith that there is still good left in this world. There's always a blessing out there. You just got to look for it,” Murphy said.

A year ago Tuesday, News4 first introduced you to Nicole and her family.

They put up a billboard on I-40 East in Wilson County about Nicole’s need for a new kidney. Hundreds of responses poured in as a result, but the kidney she received was from someone she didn’t know.

The family wanted to pass along a message to the donor.

“What a blessing they are to my family and I can only imagine what they must have been through and went through,” Murphy said.

The days of going to dialysis treatment will soon be a thing of the past. Nicole is ready to get back to hiking.

“She was able to say her first words and it was look out Grand Canyon next year,” Murphy said.

Nicole's husband tells me she will be in the hospital for five more days. From there, it'll be about four months of recovery.