A 23-year-old Clarksville woman is spending most of her winter nights helping the homeless in Nashville so no one is left out in the cold.
Tiffany Ladd volunteers with YAI PAKS Outreach, a Clarksville-based organization that helps the homeless. Whenever it dips below 28 degrees, Ladd drives around Clarksville or downtown Nashville and offers the homeless free rides to the shelter.
"If I can save a life then it's all worth it. I can't really lay down and sleep at night knowing they're out here sleeping in the cold when I'm in a warm bed," said Ladd.
She's been volunteering with the "cold patrol" for the past two years. When someone declines a ride, she offers them items like sleeping bags, blankets, food, and hand warmers.
"They mean a lot to me. I would rather hang out with the homeless than hang out my own friends sometimes just because they're so genuine about who they are. They have nothing to give but everything to offer," said Ladd.
Ladd says an average of 15 people a night accept the offer for a ride to the shelter.
