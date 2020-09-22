NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The fall semester seems to be going smoothly for two of the biggest midstate universities.
Vanderbilt University reported a small impact from COVID-19 last week, with only 20 people on campus testing positive for the virus out of 6,300 tests conducted.
That means only 0.3 percent of those tested were positive, which is well below the desired positivity rate.
At MTSU in Murfreesboro there are currently only 41 active cases.
Two of those cases are student athletes, while four are employees.
Only 17 of the 107 on-campus quarantine spaces are being utilized.
