NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Conversations continue to flow throughout Nashville after Derek Chauvin’s conviction of the murder of George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck, in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin found guilty on all 3 charges in Floyd’s death, including second-degree murder A jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced in George Floyd’s death.

“We have a long way to go as a nation,” said Courtney Deckard.

Courtney, a Fisk University Alum, says she’s glad about outcome of the trial but sees more needs to be done and George’s Floyd death shouldn’t have happened at all.

“I think it’s weird that people feel like we’re supposed to be happy that he got convicted as if we’re supposed to applaud a fish for swimming,” said Deckard.

Fisk University Freshman Kennedy Anderson reacted to the outcome of the verdict. She says today’s verdict seemed unattainable, and she’s hasn’t seen this type of accountability where others died at the hands of police.

"It shows us that it can happen even when it seem like it can't. Because obviously we should. From the beginning we thought oh it’s obvious they would put him in jail for that right? But it didn’t happen, but he had to go on this long trial, but we finally got our justice and I think it should be an example for future situations like this," said Anderson.

Lynda R. Williams, a professor of criminal justice at MTSU says this trial was indicative of a long history of how law enforcement has disproportionately responded and enforced laws with the black and brown community.

"Justice has to be fair. It has to be equal. And it has to be transparent and today was a great starting stone to moving us forward to a better country."

While this guilty verdict shows progression, for others, it’s still the aching pain of a loss of life.

“I’m not about to sit here and applaud and scream and say yea…hallelujah because at the end of the day a man lost his life a child lost her father and a family lost their member, " said Deckard.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.