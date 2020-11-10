NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For many college students the Fall '20 Semester is almost over, most heading home for Thanksgiving and not coming back until January.
Universities like at Vanderbilt are asking students begin taking precautions, even quarantining in some cases to protect families while traveling, two weeks out from the start of break.
Most midstate universities will be closing campuses and on campus housing to get ready for the Spring Semester.
"I do know some people who are also staying and some people I know want to stay but housing is kind of a problem," Vanderbilt student Andy Du said.
Du said he plans to go home to his family in Kentucky.
"Planning on getting my exit test I think the Tuesday before I leave and after that I’m quarantining until I go home," Du said.
Vanderbilt asked students to prepare now for leaving campus, such as asking students to wear masks at all times and limit the number of people they are around so students can go home.
University officials told students more plans will come out in mid-December about what it will require of students to return to class in the Spring.
More can be seen about Vanderbilt's return to campus plans here.
"They’ve been talking to us a lot about making sure we have a plan," said Vanderbilt student Kaila. "I mean me and my brother are here and we’re driving home to make sure it’s safe as possible."
Lipscomb University told NEWS4 its Fall semester ends after the Thanksgiving holiday. Roughly 40% of its 1500 campus residents will return to finish the semester but everyone will have its last classes and finals taken remotely.
Lipscomb officials said its plan for returning to the Spring semester will be announced next week. More can be found here.
MTSU officials tell NEWS 4 in a statements:
“The university will be issuing guidance to students this week on ways to protect themselves and their loved ones as they return home just before Thanksgiving.
“In the meantime, we will continue to enforce mandatory face coverings inside campus buildings and elsewhere where social distancing isn’t possible, as well as emphasizing handwashing and other mitigation strategies. Dedicated housing space remains available on campus for those students who need to be quarantined because they’ve contracted the virus or have been exposed to it.
“Our Health Services is continuing to provide free testing for students with COVID-19 symptoms or those who would like to be tested for possible exposure to someone who has contracted the virus.
“While most students living in campus housing will be vacating at the end of the semester, a few hundred will continue to live in their residences through December and into spring semester. University leaders and medical personnel will continue to closely monitor the spread of virus on campus and in the wider community to determine appropriate guidance as the spring semester approaches and students prepare to return to campus.”
Schools across the nation are making plans for students to stay safe during a time in the Pandemic when COVID-19 is resurging. The state university of New York is requiring students to test negative for the virus before leaving campus for break and Boston College students must test negative before returning.
"So hopefully maybe things will be a little bit better but I’m kind of expecting things to be similar to how they are now," said Du.
