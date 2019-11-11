TDOT prepares the roads ahead of winter weather
Despite the Veterans Day holiday, TDOT will be coming in after dark to treat roads as needed ahead of possible winter weather.
TDOT says the biggest concerns are bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadway surfaces for potential travel impacts overnight.
Brine, a mixture of water and rock salt, is the treatment used to treat roadways.
Make sure to check your pipes!
If you haven't already, make sure to take precautions with the pipes in your homes. It turns out Tennesseans have more problems with frozen pipes than most of the country.
Tennessee had the fourth-highest amount of insurance payoffs for pipes. More than 800 claims were filed last year according to State Farm.
Damages cost more than $15 million for the entire state in 2018. Only Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania were worse.
- When temperatures drop, experts recommend leaving your faucets trickling with hot and cold water.
- Let the warm water drip overnight, preferably from a faucet or an outside wall.
- You can also open your cabinet doors to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances.
Preparing your car for winter weather
According to AAA, the most common roadside services needed during the winter months are for towing and dead batteries. Check your battery and make sure your battery cables are not worn out.
If it's possible, make sure to keep your gas above half a tank. If you're stuck on the side of the road waiting for a tow, the extra gas is going to keep your car running longer and keep you warmer.
It's extremely important to make a winter weather safety kit for your car with essential items such as extra water, hand warmers, extra food, flashlights, extra batteries, and an ice scraper.
Protecting your pets from winter weather
With winter weather moving in, Metro Animal Care and Control is reminding residents all across middle Tennessee to protect their furry friends and bring them in from the outside air.
A Metro Nashville ordinance prohibits tethering a dog when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Puppies less than six months old as well as pregnant and nursing dogs must also be brought inside.
If pets are left outside, they need to be provided with a warm, solid shelter like a dog house to protect against wind and elements and insulate their body against the cold.
Make sure your pets have proper micro-chipping or identification tags in case they get separated from you. Make sure your family's emergency plans include your pets and keep food and water on hand in case you are unable to make it to the store.
Speak with your veterinarian about your pet's dietary and medical needs. It's highly encouraged that outside pets be brought indoors at night.
Protecting yourself and your kids from winter weather
With dangerously cold temperatures expected, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your kids is to stay inside. Doctors say the two biggest concerns are hypothermia and frost bite. Young kids and the elderly are most at risk.
"It's really hard to determine when you've been out in the cold too long," said Dr. Corey Slovis with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, "When you start getting symptoms of tingling, loss of sensation, burning, it's time to get inside. If your hands get numb, or your ear, or your nose, you're at risk for frostbite and there's no way to absolutely predict it."
Doctors say you should dress in layers and stay covered. Wear hats, scarves, gloves, and any other winter attire you have when temperatures reach below freezing.
