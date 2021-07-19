THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) - A Thompson's Station teenager will look to drop jaws once more when he appears in the semi-final round of NBC's American Ninja Warrior on Monday night.
16-year-old Elijah Browning appeared on the show in May and worked his way all the way into the semi-finals.
However, this isn't the first experience Browning has had with the show.
Three years ago, Browning appeared on American Ninja Warrior Junior as a 13-year-old and stunned audiences.
Now, he's getting ready to take his skills to a whole new level.
News4's Alexandria Adams is checking out Browning's home ninja training setup this morning in Thompson's Station to find out how the local teen is preparing for his big night.
