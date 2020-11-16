NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several midstate schools are making some changes to their learning schedules as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee.
In Rutherford County, school district leaders announced over the weekend that McFadden School of Excellence will go virtual starting today.
Students will not return to in-person learning until December 1.
In Wilson County, Green Hill High School is going virtual this week. They'll return to their in-person hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving break.
And Sumner County Schools is extending their hybrid schedule through next month.
