NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A number of Midstate school districts are sending students home early Thursday with a risk for severe weather in our area this afternoon.
Wayne and Lincoln County Schools will both dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.. All afternoon and evening school activities have been canceled.
Decatur County Schools will dismiss students at 12:15 p.m. and has canceled all after-school programs and parent-teacher conferences.
Davidson Academy will dismiss students at 12 p.m. with bus service at that time. Afternoon extended care has been canceled.
Lawrence County Schools will dismiss students at 12:15 p.m.
Perry County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m..
Giles County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m..
